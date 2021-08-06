Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Operation School Supplies
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title
‘Nothing’s safe’ as wildfire tears through California town
Portsmouth police: 2 people injured in separate shootings Friday night
Britney Spears’ father says ‘no grounds’ for his removal
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
ACC Football
Admirals
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:38 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Aug 6, 2021 / 12:23 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2021 / 11:39 PM EDT
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
3 proposals submitted to redevelop Military Circle Mall area of Norfolk, 2 come with arenas
Video
Missing NC woman’s body found entombed in concrete in her basement
Owner of escaped Raleigh zebra cobra must turn over 75 snakes, pay $13K in restitution
Video
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
Woman and two 10-year-old girls dead after crash in Greensville County, Virginia
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***