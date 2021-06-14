AP Top Business News at 7:25 a.m. EDT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- The "summer slide" is always a concern for families and educators, but especially after a full school year of hybrid learning during a pandemic. Many administrators and teachers say there is no need to worry if families take advantage of learning programs. Schools and local organizations have game plans that stretch far beyond your typical summer school, and it's all free.

"What we said for this summer is, 'What can we do additionally that we might not have been able to do before, because of the way that we've had virtual learning?'" said Dr. Kelli Cedo, the K-12 English Language Arts Curriculum Lead at Hampton City Schools.