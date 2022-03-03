AP Top Business News at 10:19 a.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A new poll has Gov. Glenn Youngkin's approval rating at 50 percent, a nine-point difference from another survey released last week. But there are key differences between the two polls to consider.

A Roanoke College poll released Monday has 50 percent of Virginians approving of Gov. Youngkin's time in office and 41 percent disapproving. A Wason Center poll from February had the Republican's approval rating at 41 percent, and 43 percent disapproving of his first weeks as governor.