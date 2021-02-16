Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Courageous Conversations
Coats for Families
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Vaccinate Virginia: Your Questions Answered
Top Stories
Tennessee girl ‘doing well’ after brother died rescuing her from frozen pond, pastor says
Ex-mayor blasted for telling Texas residents without power ‘quit crying and looking for a handout!’
Dose of Clarity: What happened to the people who got appointments for CVS vaccine but didn’t qualify?
Sussex authorities investigating after male claimed to take photos of property for ‘reassessment’
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Coats for Families
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 10:40 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 16, 2021 / 12:27 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2021 / 10:40 PM EST
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time
Trending Stories
Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine registration site goes online, experiences some issues
Video
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare partners with 20 African American churches to provide COVID-19 vaccines
Video
When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? The latest on availability in Hampton Roads
Virginia Feb. 16 COVID-19 update: 1,770 new cases, 21 new deaths; Virginia launches pre-registration site
Video
Virginia to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination registration system; here’s what you need to know
Video
Don't Miss
Chapter 2: Perwaiz’ American Dream
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***