AP Top Business News at 1:43 p.m. EST

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."

Cruise ship travel has been listed at the highest COVID threat level by federal health officials who note that "even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants." However, that didn't stop travelers from all over the country from flocking to the Port of Miami on Thursday, ready to head out into the ocean.