Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Courageous Conversations
Coats for Families
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Vaccinate Virginia: Your Questions Answered
Top Stories
Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight
How willing are central NC residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine? This Facebook-based survey tells you
Video
Former inmates call for automatic removal of past convictions as lawmakers debate how far to go
Video
Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs, Lakers to White House
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Coats for Families
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:08 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 8, 2021 / 12:17 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2021 / 11:11 PM EST
Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
Trending Stories
‘He was the star in everything’: 21-year-old shot and killed in VB 3 days before 22nd birthday
Video
CVS to start Hampton Roads COVID-19 vaccines this week
Video
Babysitter confesses to using fake Facebook profile in abduction of Newport News infant, court records show
Police: 2 people shot, 1 believed to be suspect, at Social Security building in Norfolk, Virginia
Video
Remembering Bobby J: Hampton Roads radio legend who died last week was talented, ‘shot straight from the hip’
Video
Don't Miss
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***