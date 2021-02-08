AP Top Business News at 11:08 p.m. EST

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Tessica Brown went viral on Instagram after she posted a video about, in her words, a "bad idea" that led her to use an industrial strength spray adhesive to hold down her hairstyle.

Brown posted to her Instagram on Feb. 3rd, informing her followers and many others about what happened to her hair after she sprayed heavy duty Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in her hair because she ran out of her usual hairspray, Got2B glued hairspray.