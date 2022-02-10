AP Top Business News at 5:58 a.m. EST

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are hoping a deck of playing cards will generate new tips for detectives in a number of unsolved homicides and missing persons cases across the state.

The 52 victims featured on the cards were selected by each of the participating district attorneys' offices. Each one features a victim's name, photo and relevant facts about the investigation into their death or disappearance, along with the number for the Unresolved Case Tip Line and a mailing address for the Unresolved Cases Unit.