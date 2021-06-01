Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
Woman drove drunk, crashed with 6 children in car, deputies say
Man in China contracts first known human case of H10N3 bird flu
Viral video shows mouse eating meat at Manhattan Whole Foods
More hatmakers cut ties with Nashville hat shop after controversial Instagram post
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 7:37 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jun 1, 2021 / 12:19 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 1, 2021 / 07:49 AM EDT
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.0% on higher energy prices
Trending Stories
Fatal crash shuts down portion of Dam Neck Road in Va. Beach
Video
Detectives searching for person of interest in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Portsmouth
Video
Oceanfront rebounds for Memorial Day weekend 2021
Video
More hatmakers cut ties with Nashville hat shop after controversial Instagram post
16-year-old, 23-year-old shot and injured Monday in Chesapeake
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP