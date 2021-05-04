AP Top Business News at 9:14 p.m. EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Edwin Tyler, who works as a front-desk associate with the Holiday Inn Newport News/Hampton in City Center, was named the “Gregory Cherry Tourism Professional of the Year.”

Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price presented the award to Tyler in a surprise announcement while Tyler was at work Tuesday morning.

The “Gregory Cherry Tourism Professional of the Year Award” is given annually duringNational Travel & Tourism Week to a hospitality industry employee who demonstratessuperior customer service while also promoting travel and tourism in the city.

The award was named in memory of Gregory Cherry, a former travel counselor at the Newport News Visitor Center and owner of the James A. Fields House, who died in 2007.

According to the nomination letter written for the Tourism Professional of the Year,Tyler is an “active listener” who is “attentive” and shows “deep concern” for every guestat the hotel.

“I have never worked with anyone who takes so much pride and care with every singleguest interaction,” said Alcina Phipps, Sales Manager at the Holiday Inn NewportNews/Hampton, who nominated Tyler for the award. “He is truly deserving of the title of‘Tourism Professional.’”