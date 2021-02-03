Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Courageous Conversations
Coats for Families
Chaos at the Capitol
Inauguration Day
Top Stories
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at 190 stores nationwide, 8 in Virginia
Navy releases ‘Task Force One Navy’ report with recommendations on how to improve diversity and inclusion
‘I can never thank you enough’: South Carolina officer reunites with family he saved from submerged vehicle
Video
Illinois man wanted after home set on fire with wife, children still inside
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Coats for Families
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 3:52 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 12:17 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 03:59 PM EST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away
Trending Stories
Baby found safe after Amber Alert issued, vehicle stolen in Chesapeake found in Norfolk
Video
Multiple injuries reported after gas line explosion in Northern Virginia
Video
Several Hampton Roads locations included in CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Virginia
Video
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Virginia Feb. 3 COVID-19 update: Va. among best states now for vaccines administered; deaths, hospitalizations still high as cases drop
Video
Don't Miss
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***