AP Top Business News at 10:58 p.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) -- While Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is "entertaining" the idea of having year-round classes in schools, to help students make up all the learning time lost due to COVID-19, those who make a living on summer tourism want to make sure there’s room to make up money lost because of the same reason.

Northam (D-Va.) made the announcement in his press conference Wednesday when highlighting the importance of teachers receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.