AP Top Business News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Public Works Operations Group is conducting routine maintenance on Long Creek Bridge beginning the week of Sept. 27.

Long Creek Bridge is located on West Great Neck Road and carries traffic over Long Creek.

According to Public Works, the 60-year-old bridge will have maintenance including:

• Repairs to the deck and beams• Repairs/replacement of expansion joints• Epoxy deck overlay• Cleaning, painting, and waterproofing of piles, caps, and beams,• Replacement of bridge fender system

The preventative maintenance requires closures to sections of the bridge. Despite closures, all traffic will still be allowed to enter and exit Bay Island.

The city plans for the work to be completed by April 2022.

For more information and updates, email: jrevans@vbgov.com.