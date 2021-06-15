Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
At least 2 dead after shooting at Alabama manufacturing plant, shooter dead
Video
Small plane crashed into water in Mathews County, student and instructor rescued by VIMS research crew
Driver went 131 mph on I-564 in Norfolk, State Police say
Newport News breaks ground on first phase of revitalization of Southeast Community
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Event Calendar
Juneteenth
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 12:49 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jun 15, 2021 / 12:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 15, 2021 / 12:58 PM EDT
Airbus-Boeing deal still leaves other US-EU rifts unresolved
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Driver went 131 mph on I-564 in Norfolk, State Police say
Police investigating bank robbery in Virginia Beach Monday morning
Video
21-year-old woman found shot after crash on Terminal Boulevard in Norfolk
Video
Man dead, another seriously injured after gunfire exchanged on North King Street in Hampton, police say
Video
Harnessing the wind: Historic offshore wind project now producing energy off Virginia Beach coast
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***