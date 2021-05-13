AP Top Business News at 9:49 a.m. EDT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — GasBuddy took a look at how long it'll be before the gas situation is back to normal, and, well, it isn't looking pretty.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline forced a shutdown last week, sparking a supply crunch with people across North Carolina and Virginia and elsewhere struggling to find gasoline at pumps. Colonial Pipeline restarted pipeline operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but we may continue to feel the impacts for days to come.