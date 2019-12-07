Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Holidays
Top Stories
‘Typo’ may have overvalued Utah home at nearly $1B
Top Stories
Elon Musk cleared of defamation in ‘pedo guy’ tweet trial
Pearl Harbor shooting unfolded in 23 seconds in packed area
Costume designer for Mister Rogers movie chose Northampton store for yarn
South Texas tribe vows to fight border wall, sues to preserve tribal cemetery
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Friday Night Flights
Tides
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
Chase for the Championship
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Holiday Lights Map
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
High School Football Athlete of the Week
Veterans Voices
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Holidays
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 Morning News – Weekend
AP Top Business News at 1:16 a.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Dec 7, 2019 / 12:16 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2019 / 01:19 AM EST
PG&E says it has reached $13.5 billion wildfire settlement
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Police: Suffolk couple had 4 children living in filthy conditions, boy restrained in bathroom
Driver charged in death of Virginia Beach sailor appears in court
Dad hanging Christmas lights dies after fall from roof
‘It was brave’: Family mourns loss of man killed after catching person breaking into his car
4 dead, including shooter, others taken to hospital after shooting at NAS Pensacola