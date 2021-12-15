AP Top Business News at 11:43 p.m. EST

(NewsNation Now) — In an effort to combat a wave of retail thefts and smash-and-grab robberies, some retailers are setting up coiled wire — ­not unlike what can often be seen outside a prison — to act as a barrier between potential thieves and high-end merchandise.

The product is called concertina or tangle wire, and its Slinky-like design acts both as a deterrent and a means to slow down thieves.