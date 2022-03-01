AP Top Business News at 4:47 p.m. EST

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHNT) -- Many people are familiar with the satellite images we receive for our forecasts on TV. Well, weather satellites play a major role in that process to make sure meteorologists are able to make accurate forecasts and NASA is set to launch the first one in four years on Tuesday.

Ever since the first of NOAA's weather satellites launched to orbit in 1975 - preceded by two prototypes in 1974 and February 1975 - a look at the cloud cover has been part of every forecast you see on TV.