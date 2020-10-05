AP Top Business News at 5:44 a.m. EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Monday as investors were encouraged by positive reports about President Donald Trump’s health after he was hospitalized for what his doctors said were symptoms of the new coronavirus.

France's CAC 40 surged 0.8% to 4,862.59. Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to 12,764.81. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 5,930.28. U.S. shares were set for an advance, with the future contracts for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 both up 0.6%.