AP Top Business News at 5:09 p.m. EDT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- A recommendation was issued late Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control for booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, making boosters now available from all three vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer BioNTech.

10 On Your Side's Chris Horne received a J&J booster at the Community Vaccination Center Friday at Military Circle Mall, and reported no pain or side effects in the hours after the shot.