AP Top Business News at 5:59 p.m. EDT

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Animal Services has a ton of friendly faces that can't wait to meet you.

Chief of Animal Control and Isle of Wight Animal Services, Roy Richards, is one of the handfuls of familiar faces to these furry friends.

Come December, he will have been working with animals at local shelters for 24 years.

"It's just a passion you have to enjoy it. If you don't enjoy it, you don't need to be here,” said Richards.