Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
One person ejected, another trapped following single-vehicle crash on Eastern Shore
California fire threatens homes as blazes burn across West
Local lawmakers react to Afghanistan conflict as Taliban enters Kabul
Video
NorVA to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test starting in October
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
ACC Football
Admirals
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
Living Local Summer Sensation Special
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 5:04 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 12:18 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 05:09 AM EDT
Rural population losses add to farm and ranch labor shortage
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
August child tax credit payments issued: Here’s why yours might be delayed
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Gloucester County
One person ejected, another trapped following single-vehicle crash on Eastern Shore
Virginia Beach church hosts community day event
Video
Several victims assaulted with paintball guns in Hampton; police seeking information on suspects
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***