AP Top Business News at 1:04 p.m. EDT

Buying a used car is a great way to save money and still get the car you want. Whether you're constrained by your pocketbook or have certain automotive needs that must be met (such as a backseat for the kids, or all-wheel drive for winter weather), today's used car options deliver almost everything the latest new cars do – and at a lower overall cost.

For this story we looked at a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Limited Front-Wheel-Drive model, and compared its price and ownership costs to a 3-year-old 2018 Toyota RAV4 Limited Front-Wheel Drive model. The used model had only 13,500 miles and still looked brand new. When appropriate, we’ll use these two cars to put real numbers behind the following top 10 reasons why buying a used vehicle versus a new vehicle is a smart financial decision.