Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Andrew Brown Jr.
June 8 Virginia Primary Guide
Top Stories
Court documents: VB police connect homicide suspect to hit-and-run incident
Virginia Living Museum fundraising event raises over $180K
‘The time is now to make a change’: Nadarius Clark, overcome with emotion, wins Democratic primary for 79th House of Delegates race
Video
NC COVID-19 June 9 update: 544 new cases, positivity rate at 2.7%
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Event Calendar
Juneteenth
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 5:55 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Jun 9, 2021 / 12:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 9, 2021 / 06:00 PM EDT
Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit
Trending Stories
FBI: Virginia Beach mass shooting gunman motivated by ‘perceived workplace grievances’
Video
Wanted man barricaded inside hotel room on Coliseum Drive in Hampton
Video
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
Caught on camera: VB Animal Control officer jumps into action after man passes out behind wheel of SUV
Video
Bond approved but appealed for VT linebacker from Virginia Beach charged with murder
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP