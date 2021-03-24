Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Artists host ‘All Together for Animals’ virtual concert to support the Virginia Living Museum
Virginia health officials remind people not to show up at mass vaccination clinics without appointment
Elderly Asian woman who fought attacker to donate nearly $1 million from GoFundMe
Video
Pfizer begins trials for oral COVID-19 treatment
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Women Build Week
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 6:47 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Mar 24, 2021 / 12:20 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2021 / 06:48 PM EDT
Yellen sees room for US to borrow, opens door to tax hike
Trending Stories
Williamsburg man killed in crash on eastbound I-64 in Hampton; other driver charged with driving while intoxicated
Video
UPDATE: DOJ mistakingly identifies Bristow, Va. couple charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot as being from Bristol
Gallery
1 suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-64 in James City County
Gallery
How long after the second dose of the COVID vaccine is it effective?
20 men arrested for seeking sex with minors in Chesterfield County online sting operation
Gallery
Don't Miss
Chapter 7: A Perwaiz Special
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***