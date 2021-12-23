AP Top Business News at 10:21 p.m. EST

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Norfolk police are investigating two robberies that were reported Thursday night, according to an Old Dominion University safety alert.

The alert said the incidents happened Dec. 23 after 7 p.m. One was in 1000 block of 43rd Street and the other in the 4800 block of Hampton Boulevard. The alert didn't specify whether the robberies were of a person, business or residence.