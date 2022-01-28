AP Top Business News at 7:39 p.m. EST

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- While most nights the light tower at Vidant Medical is blue, nurses at Vidant's Children Hospital tell 9OYS the light tower changes color from time to time for a couple of different reasons. Each one has a special meaning.

When a patient at Vidant's James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital reaches a milestone, they get to choose the color of the light tower that night.