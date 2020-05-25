AP Top Business News at 2:18 p.m. EDT

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany on Monday approved a 9 billion-euro ($9.8 billion) aid package for stricken airline Lufthansa to keep a major employer going through the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic. But officials said Berlin was still in talks with the European Union's executive commission about possible conditions.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the aid package is a “sustainable and reasonable” solution to keep the company going. “We have also ensured that over 100,000 people need not live in fear of imminent loss of their jobs," he said at a briefing in Berlin.