AP Top Business News at 11:58 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. layoffs soared in March to a record 11.4 million after state and local governments closed restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses in response to the intensifying viral outbreak.

The Labor Department also said Friday that job openings plunged, and hiring fell, though those changes weren't nearly as dramatic as layoffs, which rose more than six-fold. The number of available jobs dropped nearly 12%, to 6.2 million. The number of hires declined 13%, to 5.2 million.