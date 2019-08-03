AP Top Business News at 3:14 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, said Saturday that its second-quarter profit rose 17% as its gains from its investments rose.

Berkshire owns several companies, including battery maker Duracell and underwear seller Fruit of the Loom. It also has major investments in well-known corporations, including soda company Coca-Cola Co. and iPhone maker Apple Inc.