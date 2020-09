VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- On Tuesday, City Council could approve the construction of what would become the third-tallest building in Virginia Beach. Neighborhood groups say it would be "too tall" for where developers want to put it.

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, an upscale retirement community that sits just east of the Lynnhaven Inlet along Shore Drive, wants to expand its campus by building a 22-floor, 250-foot-tall independent living facility and parking garage and a seven-story tall assisted living facility. The buildings would be built on the current sites and parking lots of the Casa del Playa condominiums, former Lynnhaven Fish House restaurant and former Lynnhaven Fishing Pier. Elevated indoor pedestrian bridges would cross over Starfish Road and Ocean Shore Avenue to connect the new buildings to the existing complex.