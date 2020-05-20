AP Top Business News at 5:17 a.m. EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said Wednesday it will get 3 billion kroner ($290 million) in loan guarantees from the government as part of its restructuring plan.

It said it had converted 12.7 billion kroner ($1.3 billion) of debt into equity, a move required to get state loan guarantees. Norwegian CEO Jacob Schram said that despite the loans, “the coming months will be demanding as the industry uncertainty remains high.”