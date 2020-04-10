AP Top Business News at 10:54 p.m. EDT

(AP) -- The Trump administration is proposing that a significant amount of the $25 billion in cash that airlines expected to keep workers on the job will instead be low-interest loans that big airlines will have to repay, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Treasury Department began sending proposals for aid to airlines on Friday. American Airlines and United Airlines confirmed receiving responses to their applications for grants. They said they were reviewing the Treasury proposals, and they did not provide details.