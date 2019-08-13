AP Top Business News at 8:06 a.m. EDT

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump's son and his Indonesian business partner said Tuesday that a theme park that also features a Trump hotel and condos will no longer have Chinese financing.

In a move that alarmed Trump critics, MNC Land, the Indonesian company that is developing the theme park owned by Indonesian billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo, said in May that it had hired a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned Metallurgical Corp. of China to build the park in its West Java Lido City development just outside Jakarta.