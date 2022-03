VB, Chesapeake councils approve change in personal …

VB council votes down publicly-funded DeShayla Harris …

Report: Hampton VA hospital could close under new …

Norfolk State lands in Fort Worth, begins prep for …

Portsmouth Pavilion returns for 2022 concert season

Dog shot amid burglary at Norfolk home, police say

Drive up to a local McDonald’s and apply Wednesday

Hampton Roads Chick-fil-A locations hosting hiring …

Portsmouth man receives 2 life sentences plus 8 years …

Juvenile in custody after lockdown at Granby High

Still no arrest after 24-year-old killed in Hampton