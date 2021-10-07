AP Top Business News at 10:13 a.m. EDT

Over the next couple of days we are looking at a lot of clouds but not much rain. We have a big upper level low to our west. There is a cool front that has stalled out to our south. High pressure is to our north.

As mentioned, we'll have a good amount of clouds today with a few peeks of sun. However, there won't be much rain. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, and that's about it. It will be cool and a bit breezy. High temps will be in the mid 70s. The dew points dropped a little since yesterday. Dew points are now in the mid 60s instead of near 70.