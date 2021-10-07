Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
16-year-old shot on Tudor Court in Hampton
Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
Blog: Lots Of Clouds But Little Rain.
Video
How can I keep my kids safe on Instagram?
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 10:13 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Oct 7, 2021 / 12:13 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2021 / 10:16 AM EDT
Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
‘I’m not surprised that Pharrell did what he did’: Community leaders react to Something in the Water cancellation
Video
Something in the Water won’t return to Virginia Beach in 2022; creator Pharrell Williams says city is run by ‘toxic energy’
Video
Local Black elected leaders hold briefing to ‘set the record straight’ after group’s endorsement of Youngkin
Video
Some local school districts begin to loosen quarantine policies for COVID-19 exposures
Video
Local doctors explain what causes loss of smell and taste for COVID-19 patients; offer suggestions on possible treatments
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***