AP Top Business News at 2:52 p.m. EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — StarKist Co. has announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia next year.

StarKist, known for cartoon mascot Charlie the Tuna, said in a statement that the headquarters on Pittsburgh’s North Shore will close at the end of March 2022 “but the company will maintain a presence in the region.” The new headquarters will be in Virginia in the Washington D.C. area, StarKist said.