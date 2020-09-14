AP Top Business News at 4:10 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chick-fil-A said Monday that it no longer plans to open a restaurant in the San Antonio airport, even though the Texas city relented and agreed to let it do so after more than a year of legal wrangling.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service.” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “While we are not pursuing a location in the San Antonio airport at this time, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve San Antonians in our 32 existing restaurants.”