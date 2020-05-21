AP Top Business News at 11:10 a.m. EDT

Fast food restaurants — well equipped for drive-thru and takeout service — have fared better than sit-down restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the U.S., but that gap could start to close as dining rooms reopen.

U.S. customer transactions at full-service restaurant chains like Olive Garden and Applebee’s plummeted 79% year-over-year at the beginning of April as lockdowns closed dining rooms across the country, according to NPD Group. Fast food sales were down as well, but by 41%.