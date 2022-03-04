AP Top Business News at 7:07 p.m. EST

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) -- With the NFL draft only a few weeks away, Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference have been taking a blast from the past.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the North Carolina Tar Heels using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.