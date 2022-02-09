AP Top Business News at 4:48 p.m. EST

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) - Firefighters and paramedics in St. Louis County, Missouri, picked the perfect day to train for an icy water rescue, because they happened to be in the right place at the right time to rescue two people who fell through the ice.

Crews with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District were wrapping up their training at Creve Couer Lake Park in Maryland Heights on Tuesday when they spotted a couple of teenagers on the frozen surface of the lake.