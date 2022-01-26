AP Top Business News at 8:52 p.m. EST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KSWB) – A huge pod of dolphins swam alongside a whale watching boat off the coast of Southern California Sunday, awing passengers lucky enough to witness the sight in person.

The "stampede," as the team at Newport Landing Whale Watching called it, happened near Newport Beach. Giddy passengers held up their phones to record videos and a crew member speaking over a loudspeaker stopped to chuckle in disbelief. A long row of dolphins surged forward in unison, extending into the distance. The scene was striking and the timing was perfect: just before sunset, at the coveted "golden hour."