NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Delegate Jay Jones, a Democrat from Norfolk who was just reelected to his seat in the House of Delegates this November after a failed run in the primary for Virginia Attorney General, is stepping down at the end of this year.

It's a surprise announcement for the 32-year-old from Norfolk, who's seen as one of the young stars among Virginia's Democrats. Jones shared the announcement in a letter on Thursday after the story was broken by the Virginia Scope. Just two days before, Jones shared that he and his wife were expecting a child this upcoming summer, and he said he wants to put "family first and be the best dad and the most supportive and present husband that I can possibly be."