AP Top Business News at 10:26 p.m. EDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of a Native American tribe in Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in hopes of forcing Enbridge Inc. to remove sections of a major pipeline that runs across their reservation, arguing it's becoming more likely the aging line will rupture and cause catastrophic environmental damage.

Enbridge's 66-year-old Line 5 carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and propane daily from Canada to eastern Michigan. The line runs across 12 miles of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's swampy reservation in far northern Wisconsin.