AP Top Business News at 2:18 p.m. EDT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey and the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitcher are set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after a nine-month deployment.

The deployment, part of the USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, took the ships over 35,000 miles each into the U.S. 6th and 5th Fleet areas of operation. After departing on February 24, the ships participated in multinational maritime exercises and operations.