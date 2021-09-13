Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Remembering 9/11
Hunger Action Month
Back to School
Clear the Shelters
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Average gas price rises 2 cents to $3.25 a gallon
Pasquotank leaders to consider de-escalation training after death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Video
New Capitol rally will attempt to rewrite Jan. 6 attack
Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
Living Local Summer Sensation Special
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 7:29 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Sep 13, 2021 / 12:14 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2021 / 07:32 AM EDT
Adapt or else: Downtown businesses cope with new reality
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Coast Guard end search for 23-year-old missing at Dam Neck Beach; body recovered that matches description
Video
Fatal single-vehicle crash closes Virginia Beach Blvd. near Fountain Drive in VB
Video
Police: Man dead after shooting on Norcova Ave. in Norfolk; person of interest in custody
Video
New Capitol rally will attempt to rewrite Jan. 6 attack
Enthusiastic crowd gathers for grand opening of new grocery store in Norfolk ‘food desert’
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***