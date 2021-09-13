AP Top Business News at 7:29 a.m. EDT

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) -- Nearly five months after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies, the county's Board of Commissioners is planning to consider funding de-escalation training Monday evening.

Brown was killed April 21 outside a home on Perry Street as deputies attempted to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. He was shot as he attempted to drive away from the scene after deputies surrounded his vehicle.