Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women 2022
Coats for Families
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Wesley Hadsell Investigation
Top Stories
Colorado deputy with OnlyFans page retires with $30,000 settlement
Video
Vacation plans on the horizon? Top tips for cutting costs and maximizing fun
Video
Shelter dog parties overnight after escaping kennel
Video
Conservative figures to speak at 3-day border-security rally this weekend in McAllen
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Cookie Classic
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 12:20 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Jan 25, 2022 / 12:11 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2022 / 12:23 PM EST
Stocks fall sharply as a bout of market volatility continues
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Body found in water after drowning at Cavalier yacht club in Virginia Beach
Video
World’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster gets opening date at Busch Gardens
Video
North Carolina man gets 10 years after stealing $3M from elderly in-home repair scheme
First-of-its-kind eye drop promises better vision
Video
Blog: More melting. A mid-week cold blast. More snow at the end of the week?
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***