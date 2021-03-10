AP Top Business News at 8:50 p.m. EST

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Following 10 On Your Side's story on a loud and unruly weekend on Holly Road between 56th and 58th streets in the north end of Virginia Beach, residents took their complaints to the Virginia Beach Planning Commission, and outlined the controls they want implemented.

The first thing: they absolutely want it to be a requirement to get a conditional use permit (CUP) before opening a short-term rental. They want to solve parking problem issues, and they want more inspectors.