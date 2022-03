INFO: Road closures due to VB Shamrock Marathon

Shamrock Marathon thrilled as 20,000 runners flock …

VB teen to run Shamrock Marathon to raise money for …

Rotting wood eating away at Navy couple’s floors, …

Man shot and killed on Shady Lane in Chesapeake

Newport News exhibit honors activism; inducts 3

Drone 10: US Coast Guard Eagle docks in Norfolk

Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: Mar. 18, 2022

Longtime CBN volunteer taken captive by Russians

Military Circle vaccination site to be pared down

Top Local Headlines | March 18, 2022