AP Top Business News at 11:55 p.m. EST

(AP) -- The wealthy owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma started taking far more money out of the company after it was fined for misleading marketing of the powerful prescription painkiller.

A court filing made by the company Monday evening shows Purdue made payments for the benefit of members of the Sackler family who own the company totaling $10.7 billion from 2008 through 2017. That includes taxes and other payments. Family members received $4.1 billion in cash over that period. By contrast, distributions for the benefit of family members from 1995 through 2007 totaled $1.3 billion.