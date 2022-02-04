Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women 2022
Black History Month
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Wesley Hadsell Investigation
China 2022
Top Stories
Naval Safety Command established in Norfolk Friday
Travis Reinking found guilty on all charges
Video
Las Vegas visitor almost misses jackpot of nearly $230K after machine error
Outside group to review Virginia’s I-95 shutdown response at taxpayer’s expense
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Cookie Classic
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 8:40 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Feb 4, 2022 / 12:11 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2022 / 08:45 PM EST
US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Father of missing child Codi Bigsby admitted to leaving kids at home alone, court records show
Video
WATCH: Runaway Amazon truck smashes into tree in Pennsylvania
Video
Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin’s mask-optional order in schools
Video
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in York Co. ‘threatened to kill everyone on the premises,’ deputies say
Video
Codi Bigsby case: Father of missing Hampton 4-year-old arrested on 7 counts of child neglect
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***